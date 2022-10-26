Arizona’s Sen Kelly slams California on Colorado River use

PHOENIX (AP) — Communities around California’s shrinking Salton Sea are at the center of the latest spat between Arizona and California over how to conserve Colorado River water. The lake is fed by Colorado River water and as it dries up its exposing residents in the area to hazardous dust. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Tuesday the federal government should withhold funding for cleanup around the lake until California agrees to use less Colorado River water. The Democratic senator’s letter comes as he faces a tough reelection battle. California officials say it’s unfair to use the lake as a bargaining chip.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

