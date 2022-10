The 2022 Rivian R1T was the first all-electric pickup on the market, but the Ford F-150 Lightning wasn’t far behind. Can a startup like Rivian hope to outpace a juggernaut automaker like Ford in the conquest of a new segment?

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.