Egypt’s PM announces $15 increase in minimum monthly wage

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prime minister has announced a 300-pound ($15.20) increase in the minimum monthly wage. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly on Wednesday announced the increase to 3,000 Egyptian pounds (over $152), up from 2,700 pounds ($137). He also announced that the monthly salaries of civil servants and pensions will be increased by 300 pounds ($15.25). The measure come as the government faces towering financial and economic challenges stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine. Wednesday’s measures are meant to ease the burdens of Egyptians hurt by the current global economic crisis. Already, middle-class and poor Egyptians have suffered from painful austerity measures in recent years since the government embarked on ambitious economic reforms.

