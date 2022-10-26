Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has agreed on a compromise to allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal. German news agency dpa reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ Cabinet agreed on Wednesday to allow COSCO Shipping to acquire a 24.9% stake in the Tollerort terminal of Hamburg port logistics company HHLA. The original deal had called for a 35% stake. The question of whether Chinese participation in the port should be permitted had produced concerns the deal might pose a national security risk. It also produced a political dispute as Germany wrestled with the consequences of its dependence on Russian natural gas.

