Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe,” and says she’s not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife. Walker’s campaign hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

By BILL BARROW and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

