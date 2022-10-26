Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road. The 75-year-old Barbour had the wreck Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff says Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol described Barbour as “stable and alert.” Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. He is a Washington lobbyist and chaired the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.

