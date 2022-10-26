Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

MADRID (AP) — The family of a Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup says he is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago. Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sánchez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish foreign ministry said there’s “a 99% chance” he has been arrested. She said: “We are filled with hope.” Sánchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn more details. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sánchez. It declined to provide further details.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.