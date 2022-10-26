UK Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country’s economic affairs until Nov. 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office. Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on Oct. 31. The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have agreed that the statement will include a forecast from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

