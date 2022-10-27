Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police said Thursday than an officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs’ office. Authorities haven’t said whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Hobbs’ campaign manager has said items were taken during the burglary early Tuesday, but the campaign has declined to say what’s missing.

