Hand count of ballots in Nevada county draws court challenge

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand count of mail-in votes began for a second day Thursday in a rural Nevada county, while opponents asked the Nevada Supreme Court to issue an immediate order to stop the process. The ACLU of Nevada accuses Nye County of violating Supreme Court rules that the count be conducted in a way that prevents public release of early results. A county spokesman said a response will be made to the state high court. Volunteers on Wednesday tallied about 900 of 1,950 mail-in votes that the county had received. Interim clerk Mark Kampf on Thursday swore in a new shift of about 30 volunteers to start counting again.

By GABE STERN and KEN RITTER Associated Press

