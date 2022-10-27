Hong Kongers who clapped in court found guilty of sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Two Hong Kongers have been found guilty on a sedition charge after they clapped and criticized the judge during a previous trial over a banned Tiananmen Square vigil in the city. Garry Pang Moon-yuen, a pastor, and Chiu Mei-ying, a housewife, were arrested in April for disturbances they made in a court hearing in January when a leader of the group that organized the Hong Kong vigil was sentenced for inciting others to join the prohibited event last year. Pang was also found guilty on Thursday on an additional charge of acting with seditious intention in YouTube videos he published between 2020 and this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.