Man who dragged officer into mob gets over 7 years in prison

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court on before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Thursday to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Head pleaded guilty to assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6, 2021. Head wrapped his arms around Fanone’s neck and dragged him into the crowd attacking police guarding a tunnel entrance. Other rioters beat Fanone and used a stun gun on him before he lost consciousness.

