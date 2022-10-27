Texas police: Uvalde officers’ probe to be over by year-end

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief says a criminal investigation into the hesitant police response to the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers will be finished by the end of the year. But Col. Steve McCraw offered no indication Thursday that any of the nearly 400 officers who waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School would face charges. He says the findings of the Texas Rangers’ investigation will be turned over to prosecutors before the end of the year. He also defended Texas state police in the face of widening scrutiny. Several Uvalde families who attended the Public Safety Commission meeting in Austin told McCraw he should resign.

By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

