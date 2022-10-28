2 Palestinians killed by Israel; military alleges ambush

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say two Palestinians have been killed and a third was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank. Conflicting claims emerged about the shooting near the city of Nablus. The Israeli military says troops came under fire from a moving car and shot at two suspicious vehicles. An armed Palestinian group portrayed the incident as an attack and said its fighters were involved. A senior Palestinian official alleged the two men were killed in cold blood, but offered no evidence. The shooting was the latest sign of growing escalation in the West Bank.

