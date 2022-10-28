Cobra missing for 6 days in Swedish zoo located, still free

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A venomous king cobra which escaped from a Swedish zoo terrarium six days ago has been located inside the building where it lived but has not been recaptured. The park said Friday the reptile was located overnight and staff are now working to retrieve it. The deadly snake escaped on Saturday via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the Skansen Aquarium, part of the zoo on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island. The building in which the terrarium was located was closed, but the zoo assessed that there was no danger to visitors or staff elsewhere, and the attraction remained open.

