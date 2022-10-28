Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide. Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill says the six children ranged in age from 1 to 13 and that the two adults found dead are considered suspects. The causes of death are still under investigation but Broken Arrow Fire Department Chief Jeremy Moore says it doesn’t appear that anyone died because of the fire. Authorities did not provide the victims’ identities, ages, or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were from the same family. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the agency is assisting police in tracing guns found in the home.

