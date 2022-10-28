Soccer player injured in knife attack calls himself ‘lucky’

MILAN (AP) — Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí called himself “lucky” to survive after getting wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center. He was being treated following injuries to his back and mouth. Five people were stabbed Thursday and one was killed after a man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in the Milan suburb of Assago. The 29-year-old Marí plays for Serie A club Monza on loan from Arsenal. He does not have life-threating injuries but was receiving medical attention at the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

