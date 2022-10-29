At least 5 dead after boat crashes, Cuba state media report

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban state media say at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship. Saturday’s report says the craft flipped over after collision. Cubadebate says at least five people were killed, including a minor and three women. It says about two dozen people were rescued. The crash reportedly happened near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana.

