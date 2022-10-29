Congo expels Rwandan ambassador after new rebel advance

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government has ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after a rapid advance by M23 rebels near their shared border led two more towns to fall under rebel control. The expulsion of Ambassador Vincent Karega on Saturday came the same day that M23 rebels doubled the territory they control. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.

