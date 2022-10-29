German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack

BERLIN (AP) — A top security official in eastern Germany says those behind a suspected arson attack on a hotel intended to house refugee families would be tracked down and held to account. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the Spreehotel on the outskirts of Bautzen. Authorities believe it was an anti-foreigner attack. Four employees staying in the building managed to escape unharmed and the fire was extinguished. Armin Schuster, the interior minister of Saxony state, said he believed the attackers intended to “lay waste” to the entire building, which was to house an initial group of 30 refugees from countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Russia starting next week.

