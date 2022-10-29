NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week. But they began opening and scanning the ballots Friday after a warning from the state attorney general. The back-and-forth revolves around a pandemic-era rule that allows absentee ballots to be prepared for counting before Election Day, which was challenged by members of the Republican and Conservative parties. A judge ruled Oct. 21 that the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they’re counted. An appeals court put a temporary hold on the ruling after the Democrats in control of state government appealed.

