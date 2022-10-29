Palestinian gunman, Israeli man, dead in West Bank attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian militant fired at the entrance to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing an Israeli man and wounding several civilians before a security guard shot him dead. Saturday’s shooting at the Kiryat Arba settlement near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. Bloodshed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has been increasing since the spring. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom says four people were wounded, including an Israeli man who was in a severe condition. A far-right Israeli member of parliament claimed that the attack targeted his house in the settlement, but the military didn’t confirm that.

