German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

BERLIN (AP) — Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin’s Natural History Museum on Sunday in protest at what they said was the German government’s failure to properly address the threat of climate change. The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding up to the skeleton of a large four-legged dinosaur that lived tens of millions of years ago. The museum didn’t immediately comment on the protest. The activists were part of the group Uprising of the Last Generation, which has staged numerous demonstrations in recent months including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting.

