Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman’s home for demolition

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israel man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Several people were wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera video showed the assailant firing his assault rifle outside a grocery before a security guard rammed him with his truck and pinned him to the ground. An off-duty military police officer then opened fire and killed. The army said Sunday it arrested a brother of the gunman. No Palestinian militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

