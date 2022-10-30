Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It’s a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about. The cases say that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina improperly use race as a factor in admissions, giving preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American students. And the conservative-dominated court is widely expected to rule against the universities. Three of the court’s six conservatives are on record opposing affirmative action policies while one of the court’s liberals has been a passionate defender.

