Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun has left Lebanon’s presidential palace marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement. That leaves the small nation in a political vacuum that’s likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a caretaker government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati failed to form a new Cabinet following May 15 parliamentary elections. Aoun and his supporters warn that such a government doesn’t have full power to run the country, saying that weeks of “constitutional chaos” lay ahead. In a speech outside the palace Sunday, Aoun told thousands of supporters that he has accepted the resignation of Mikati’s government.

