Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say 98 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year. Dozens more are feared missing in a mudslide-hit mountainside village and more than a million others have been swamped by flash floods and landslides spurred by the storm. A large contingent of rescuers with bulldozers and backhoes resumed retrieval work in southern Kusiong village in the hard-hit province of Maguindanao. As many as 80 to 100 people, including entire families, are feared to have been buried there by a boulder-laden mudslide or swept away by flash floods that started Thursday. Tropical Storm Nalgae blew out of the country Sunday.

