Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021 during a crackdown on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. The pair were charged with conspiracy to publish seditious materials under a law that dates from the British colonial era. Stand News was one of the city’s last remaining openly critical voices after the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.

