UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials. It comes after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Russian spies were suspected of the hack. Opposition parties demanded an independent investigation into the hack, and into the leak of the information to a newspaper.

