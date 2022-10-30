World leaders express sadness after Seoul stampede kills 151

HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders have expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. Global leaders including those from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan and Singapore issued statements expressing their condolences and support for South Korea following the accident. U.S. President Joe Biden wished for a “quick recovery” for the injured and said the U.S. stands with South Korea during this tragic time.

