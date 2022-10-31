4 workers sickened by gas leak at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four workers have been sickened by an apparent release of carbon dioxide at a Los Angeles International Airport utility room. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey says one worker was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical at a hospital. The other three workers were treated at the scene. The gas release early Monday was initially reported to be in the Terminal 8 baggage area but later was identified as in a utility room about 200 feet away. Authorities say no travelers were directly affected by the gas release, but about 100 people were moved to another terminal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.