4 workers sickened by gas leak at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four workers have been sickened by an apparent release of carbon dioxide at a Los Angeles International Airport utility room. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey says one worker was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical at a hospital. The other three workers were treated at the scene. The gas release early Monday was initially reported to be in the Terminal 8 baggage area but later was identified as in a utility room about 200 feet away. Authorities say no travelers were directly affected by the gas release, but about 100 people were moved to another terminal.

