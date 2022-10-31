Biden to welcome first responders’ kids for Halloween

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween Monday. But it was shaping up to be a soggy affair. Rain fell Monday morning in Washington and showers were forecast for throughout the day. It will be their first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. The Bidens were in Europe for Halloween last year and had the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House lit up in orange for the spooky holiday instead.

