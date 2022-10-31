China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday from a launch center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, one of China’s most powerful launch vehicles. A large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched is it rose into the sky. Mengtian is the second laboratory module for the space station, connecting to a core module where the crew lives and works. The module is currently populated by two male and one female astronauts. Monday’s launch is uncrewed.

