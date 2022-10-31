Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Musician Cormac Roth has died at age 25 after a battle with cancer. He was the son of actor Tim Roth. His family said in a statement Monday that Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16. A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. His family said “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” to the end. Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

By The Associated Press

