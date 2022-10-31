German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is urging climate activists to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other countries, has seen a string of high-profile protests in recent months against what activists say is a government failure to properly address the threat of climate change. On Monday, the group blocked several roads in Berlin, including a major city highway. A fire service spokesman said an ensuing traffic jam delayed rescue specialists from quickly reaching a seriously injured cyclist who was stuck under a cement mixer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.