India cricket star Virat Kohli “paranoid” over hotel video

SYDNEY (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room. Kohli took to social media to denounce the video, in which a stranger walks through the room filming every step of the way. A second person was in the room when the video was shot, but no faces are shown in the footage. Kphli wrote to his 221 million Instagram followers that he understood fans were excited to see and meet their favorite players, but said he was “not OK with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.” Kohli is in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup. The location of the hotel was not disclosed.

