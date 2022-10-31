Judge OKs competency exams for man held in Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has approved a competency evaluation for a man accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip. Yoni Barrios’ defense attorney said Monday that the case now moves to state court for hearings about whether Barrios understands the criminal charges against him. Barrios is 32 and has been jailed since his arrest shortly after the Oct. 6 stabbings. If he’s found competent, he faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. His lawyer says he believes Barrios was born in Guatemala and lived in the U.S. for at least several years. It’s not immediately clear if he’s a documented immigrant.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.