Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Tuesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. However, Game 3, which had been scheduled for Monday night in Philadelphia, was postponed until Tuesday due to rain and Game 4 was bumped back to Wednesday. It was unclear Monday night if Jill Biden would be in attendance Tuesday or Wednesday. President Joe Biden often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.