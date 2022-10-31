Skip to Content
Police standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted for hours. A police spokeswoman told reporters that a man with a gunshot wound was spotted in a parked car outside Government Plaza on Monday. She says the man pointed a gun to his head when officers approached to see if he needed help. Officers backed away and a negotiator and tactical teams were brought in. Photos and video from the scene show dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a curb.

