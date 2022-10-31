Sudanese refinery resumes full operations after ‘sabotage’

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says an oil refinery in the capital of Khartoum has resumed operations following a brief halt due to an act of “sabotage.” The report on Monday on SUNA says one of the refinery’s pipelines was “forced to stop for a limited period due to sabotage of the crude carrier line.” The report did not elaborate when the purported sabotage took place or what it entailed. It said all pipelines were back working now. The report comes as Sudan’s ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement’s main factions continue negotiations toward finding a political settlement. Sudan’s fragile democratic transition was upended by a military coup last October.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.