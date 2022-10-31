UK govt under fire for ‘wretched’ migrant center conditions

LONDON (AP) — British politicians are demanding the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.” Hundreds of people who had crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in southeast England, after another processing center was hit with gasoline bombs on Sunday. There already were 3,000 people at the facility, which is intended to hold about half that number. Lawmakers want Home Secretary Suella Braverman to come to Parliament on Monday to answer questions about conditions at Manston. It is supposed to be a temporary processing center where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving on, but some people have been stuck there for weeks.

