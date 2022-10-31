UK orders all England’s poultry kept in to fight bird flu

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say all poultry and other captive birds in England must be kept indoors from next week after bird flu was detected in dozens of farms across the country and in wild birds. The U.K. is facing its worst ever outbreak of avian influenza, with over 200 cases confirmed since October 2021 and millions of birds culled. The mandatory measures, which come into force on Nov. 7, legally require all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity rules to protect their birds from the disease until further notice. The U.K.’s chief veterinary officer said there is a “rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.” Authorities say the risk to public health is very low.

