Woman says 2 Weinstein sexual assaults came 17 years apart
By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has testified at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial that he sexually assaulted her in 1991 and did the same 17 years later. The woman said from the witness stand that the two assaults happened in the same hotel, both during the Toronto International Film Festival. She said the second occurred when she went to angrily confront him about the first. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He is not charged with the alleged assaults described by Monday’s witness, but she is being allowed to testify about her experience as prosecutors attempt to show jurors Weinstein had a penchant for such actions.