Woman says 2 Weinstein sexual assaults came 17 years apart

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has testified at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial that he sexually assaulted her in 1991 and did the same 17 years later. The woman said from the witness stand that the two assaults happened in the same hotel, both during the Toronto International Film Festival. She said the second occurred when she went to angrily confront him about the first. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He is not charged with the alleged assaults described by Monday’s witness, but she is being allowed to testify about her experience as prosecutors attempt to show jurors Weinstein had a penchant for such actions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.