1 dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died was 17. One person was treated and released and the other five injured teens were hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition. Police say the party was meant for younger teens but was promoted on social media. The suspects were asked to leave because they were older. Police say the suspects left but returned later and opened fire. One person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

