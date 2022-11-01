2 police officers shot in Newark; suspect at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport. The officers were in stable condition at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds as police continued to search an apartment building for the suspect. Authorities say the confrontation occurred in a parking lot outside the building and the suspect fled inside. Video taken by a bystander and posted online showed a person helping an injured officer of the ground and others helping the officer into a car.

By DAVID PORTER and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press Writers

