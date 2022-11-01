Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has unveiled plans for a big increase in the number of immigrants entering the country, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025 as it seeks to address a critical labor shortage. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new plan which puts a heavy emphasis on admitting more permanent residents with needed work skills and experience. The new plan envisions a flood of new arrivals that will see 465,000 people come in from outside the country in 2023, rising to 500,000 in 2025. By comparison, the immigration department says 405,000 permanent residents were admitted last year.

