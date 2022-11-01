DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin’s house

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York say a man has been arrested with the gun that was used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Eighteen-year-old Noah Green was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Green’s possible involvement in the Oct. 9 drive-by shooting outside Zeldin’s house is still being investigated. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the shooting. A phone message was left with Green’s attorney at the Legal Aid Society on Tuesday. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor of New York.

