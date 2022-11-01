Danish elections could pave way for a center government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Polling stations have opened across Denmark in elections expected to change the Scandinavian nation’s political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. Neither the center-left nor the center-right is likely to capture a majority, which is 90 seats in the 179-seat Folketing legislature. That could leave a former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year, in a kingmaker position with his votes being needed to form a new government. More than 4 million voters can choose among 14 parties in Tuesday’s election. Domestic themes have dominated the campaign, ranging from tax cuts to financially supporting Danes amid inflation and soaring energy prices because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.