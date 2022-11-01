Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative has pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven. Michael DiMassa appeared in federal court in Hartford on Tuesday. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors allege he used his city position to steal the COVID-19 relief funds, some of which he used for casino gambling. He resigned from both his positions after his arrest last year. Two other people — his wife and a business partner — also have pleaded guilty, while a fourth person awaits trial.

