High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row has told the U.S. Supreme Court that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. A lawyer for John Montenegro Cruz told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he should have been able to tell the jury Cruz was ineligible for parole. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”

